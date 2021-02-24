BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,296,120 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $551,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,763,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Separately, HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.