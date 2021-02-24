BlackRock Inc. Buys 215,167 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.68% of Black Hills worth $527,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

