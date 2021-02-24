BlackRock Inc. Buys 919,957 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $506,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $141,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.