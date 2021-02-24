BlackRock Inc. Buys 984,232 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of Bill.com worth $557,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a PE ratio of -330.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,572 shares of company stock valued at $38,066,504 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

