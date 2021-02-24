BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.15% of ITT worth $542,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.