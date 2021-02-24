BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of CoreSite Realty worth $511,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

