BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.03% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $519,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 81,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

