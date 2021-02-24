BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Syneos Health worth $509,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders have sold 3,313,515 shares of company stock worth $204,210,569 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

