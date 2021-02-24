BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.89% of iRhythm Technologies worth $540,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,790,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,977,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $10,453,750 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC stock opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.