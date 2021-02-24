BlackRock Inc. Has $522.39 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.75% of Renewable Energy Group worth $522,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

