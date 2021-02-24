BlackRock Inc. Has $525.22 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.91% of Fox Factory worth $525,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,981,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 153,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

