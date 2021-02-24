BlackRock Inc. Has $527.73 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.60% of Medpace worth $527,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $43,965,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.