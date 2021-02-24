BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $96,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BlackRock by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $704.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,395. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $729.24 and its 200-day moving average is $656.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

