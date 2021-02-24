BlackRock Inc. Purchases 373,916 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 373,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.54% of Glaukos worth $525,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Glaukos by 26.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,693,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $97.79.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

