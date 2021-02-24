BlackRock Inc. Purchases 392,137 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.99% of HMS worth $520,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSY. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

