BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.13% of Stericycle worth $515,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.