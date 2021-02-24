BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.16% of Toll Brothers worth $542,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

TOL stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

