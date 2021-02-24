BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of AGCO worth $541,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,290. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

