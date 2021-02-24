BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,921,541 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.40% of Kohl’s worth $538,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

