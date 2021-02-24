BlackRock Inc. Sells 437,338 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.65% of National Instruments worth $556,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

