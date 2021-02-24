BlackRock Inc. Sells 88,521 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of Qualys worth $564,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $172,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $899,269.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,984. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

