BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.64. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 97,266 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Get BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.