BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.22. 6,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 2,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

