BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $614.40

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 614.40 ($8.03) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 954501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.10.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

