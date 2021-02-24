Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Lowered by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,053 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,128. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

