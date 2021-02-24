Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 12,279 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $291.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day moving average is $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.45.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

