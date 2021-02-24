Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 269,480 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,480 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

