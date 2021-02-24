Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,829 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $220.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

