Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 5.16% of OptimizeRx worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $839.91 million, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 0.82.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

