Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

