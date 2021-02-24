Blair William & Co. IL Buys 17,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $8,960,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

