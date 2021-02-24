Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.62 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $714.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

