Blair William & Co. IL Has $23.39 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.43% of Tenable worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TENB stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

