Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Trimble worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

TRMB stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

