Blair William & Co. IL Has $30.26 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

