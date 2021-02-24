Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $356.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.98 and its 200 day moving average is $328.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

