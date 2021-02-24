Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 18,840 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

JLL stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

