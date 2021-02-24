Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 206,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,379 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.