Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,166 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $461.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average of $390.87. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

