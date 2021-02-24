Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273,103 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,759 shares of company stock worth $1,840,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

