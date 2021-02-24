BLAST Reaches Market Cap of $33,949.85 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BLAST has a market cap of $33,949.85 and $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006881 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,602,756 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

