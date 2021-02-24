Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 5,386,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,646,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

