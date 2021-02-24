Block-Logic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $633,717.79 and approximately $112.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

