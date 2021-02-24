BlockMesh (BMH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,711.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 158.1% higher against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a market cap of $589,683.32 and approximately $29,711.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

