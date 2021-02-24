BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280,684.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $280,684.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.