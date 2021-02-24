Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 6.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.07. 3,717,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,986,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,830 shares of company stock worth $15,961,797. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

