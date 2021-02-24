Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.99

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.99 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 90,980 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £225.24 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

