bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,188. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.