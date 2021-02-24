Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.18

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.18 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 133.53 ($1.74). Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) shares last traded at GBX 134.05 ($1.75), with a volume of 142,327 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Paul Le Page bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.