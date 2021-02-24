BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXC. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.